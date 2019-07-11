Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton bond as they cheer for Prince William, Prince Harry

While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are often reported to be indulged in family feuds by tabloids, the two were spotted refuting the buzz and having a ball at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Wokingham, England.

Two Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex were seen cheering for their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry as they played at a charity polo match.

Both the royal beauties had their hands full as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis kept their mom busy and interacted with their cousin Archie who rested in Meghan’s arms.

Meghan rocked a casual, comfy and chic look with an olive green shift dress paired with sunglasses and her hair flowing down her back in loose waves.

On the other hand, Kate radiated in pink with loose curls dangling as she threw on a cross-body bag giving a finish to the summer attire.