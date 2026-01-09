Kendall Jenner tells 'truth' about whether she has had plastic surgery

Kendall Jenner addresses plastic surgery reports

Kendall Jenner is debunking theories of her having cosmetic procedures done.

“I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it," Jenner, 30, said on the Friday, January 9, episode of Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast. "[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected."

The supermodel debunked a theory that she’s had "full facial reconstruction."

"I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing," she stated. "I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it."

Kendall added, "I consider [getting it again] sometimes, but then I’m, like, 'My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.'"

She went on to reflect on the "damaging" impact of facial analysis from experts on social media.

"I’ll see videos sometimes … and a licensed doctor is on Instagram or TikTok and they’re doing a breakdown of all the surgeries [and] all the work I’ve had done and all these things," said the 29-year-old.

"Sometimes we just have curiosity, [but] it can affect young people in such an interesting way because then they see that and they’re like, 'Oh, my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that?'" she reflected.

"Then, they go do something silly, maybe at a young age, and they don’t realize. We all make silly decisions at young ages and maybe things that later on we regret, and I think it’s really scary," Kendall added.