Photo: Sadie Sink reflects on consistent identity over the years

Sadie Sink has opened up about the personal qualities she believes define her, offering a candid reflection on identity, growth, and creative ambition.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was asked to describe what makes her uniquely herself.

“I’ve always been Sadie, if that makes sense,” she shared.

Expanding on that idea, Sink explained that despite her career evolving over the years, her sense of self has remained largely unchanged.

“It's kind of a weird answer, but it's never changed at all. I don't think I've really changed over the years. It's consistency,” she added.

The conversation also touched on Sink's future goals as an actor, following her success on Netflix’s Stranger Things and her upcoming role in Spider-Man.

When asked about her dream genre, the rising star made it clear she’s keeping her options open.

“I’m kind of open to whatever. At least right now, I’m finding myself gravitating towards challenges, which is good.”

She went on to explain what ultimately guides her decision-making when selecting new projects.

“One thing that's important to me is to really tap into every side of myself as an actor when I'm choosing a new project.”