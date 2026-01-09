How Brooklyn responded to Sir David Beckham's attempt to reconcile

Sir David Beckham reached out to son Brooklyn to reconcile

Sir David Beckham reached out to his estranged sons and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

When King Charles finally made the former Manchester United and England footballer a knight of the realm in October, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz were absent from the ceremony.

David’s wife Victoria, their younger three kids, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were present, as well as the legendary footballer’s parents Ted and Sandra.

According to The Sun, Sir David reached out to Brooklyn and Nicola and invited them to the ceremony and the dinner afterwards.

However, Brooklyn saw it as an orchestrated PR opportunity and opted out.

The couple had already missed the patriarch’s milestone 50th birthday celebration as well as the red carpet for Victoria’s Netflix documentary.

They also spent Christmas with Nicola’s family in the States.

In a headline-making step, Brooklyn blocked his entire family on Instagram after fans kept asking him to reach out to his family and reconcile.

However, insiders say he has kept in regular contact with his grandparents - Victoria's parents Tony and Jackie, and David's parents Ted and Sandra.

A source told the outlet: "Brooklyn absolutely adores them, and knows how much pain this is causing everyone. So he has reached out in his own time, but tried to keep it low-key so as not to drag them into it."

"Brooklyn is navigating this soul-crushing family feud as best he can but it isn't easy on anyone. Nicola remains his absolute rock," they added.