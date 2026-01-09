Chris Pratt reveals odd gift Arnold Schwarzenegger gave him and wife Katherine

Chris Pratt reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger's love language

Chris Pratt has revealed the odd Christmas gift he received from his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Pratt, 46, married the action legend’s daughter, Katherine, 35, in 2020, and the couple share three children.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star appeared on Friday night's episode of The Graham Norton show, Chris said, "Arnie's love language is going all out with his gifts."

"One of ours was a six by eight-foot portrait painting of our three children and him dressed as Santa Claus," he shared.

He gushed, "It's the most beautiful portrait you've ever seen. It's very lifelike and it's very big. It was really thoughtful, but we're not sure what we are meant to do with it for the rest of the year!"

Pratt was joined on the sofa by Dawn French, Cynthia Erivo, Rob Beckett and Jack Savoretti.

"You can't regift that really, can you," commented French.

In another interview with Steve Doocy on Fox & Friends, the actor recalled how he met his wife, saying, "I met my wife in church. I was at a church in Hollywood and I looked over and I saw her - I know you're not supposed to be checking out girls in church, but I'm only human and I just thought: 'Wow, she's really cute.'"

"And so I was there with my son Jack, and I picked him up from the kids' program and Jack and I met Katherine at the same time basically, and the rest is history," he added.

Chris Pratt shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.