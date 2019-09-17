Liam Hemsworth found out about split with Miley Cyrus through social media?

Former lovebirds Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are all the world can talk about ever since they parted ways and as per the latest buzz, the split was heaps more dramatic than we may have guessed.

According to Page Six, citing close sources, the ‘Hunger Games’ actor found out about his split from the ‘Party in the USA’ hit maker from social media instead of his wife herself.

The source revealed that Hemsworth had been leaving no stone unturned in trying to save the marriage that was otherwise crumbling and was most definitely not ready to publicly announce that it had ended.

It was added further that the actor was completely ‘blindsided’ by the statement posted on his social media announcing their split, as he was in Australia at the time.

The insider revealed that it wasn’t until after the post was made that he learnt the news from social media.



The statement posted on August 10 had read: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."