Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter turn up the heat in matching outfits

Miley Cyrus is on a roll these days, especially after her split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and is currently delving in a massive indulgence of PDA with rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.



The duo was once again spotted turning the heat up in matching outfits as they were snapped on Saturday with their arms wrapped around each other.

Both the ladies were clad in casual black tees, and a pair of ripped blue jeans of the same shade.

Miley and Kaitlynn's outing in Los Angeles comes a few days after they were clicked twinning in similar black outfits while walking hand in hand at the New York Fashion Week.

According to sources, the two have gotten closer over the past couple of months as they've helped each other get over their breakups.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source told E! News in late August. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven't left each other's sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious."



