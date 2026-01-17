Carol Burnett sings praises of late Jimmy Stewart: 'He had THIS'

Carol Burnett recently got candid and opened up about meeting her “movie star idol,” Jimmy Stewart.

While conversing with Laura Dern for an interview, the 92-year-old American actress, singer, writer, and comedian revealed she got a chance to meet Stewart, one of the artists she adored the most.

During the conversation, Dern unveiled that Burnett was blessed with the “kind of power” that brought out the best in people on a set, confessing that she influenced many with humility and grace.

The 58-year-old American actress’ description gave the Better Call Saul actress an impression of Stewart, whom she once met.

Burnett gushed, “One of the nicest people I ever met in my life was my movie star idol, and that was Jimmy Stewart. Everybody loved him.”

“Of course, if you want to give somebody power, he certainly had it,” the Palm Royale star added. “But there was nobody that I ever met who was that big of a star who was so humble.”

“That’s who he was. God knows he did some wonderful work and made some fantastic movies, but there was nobody that I ever knew that was sweeter, and that’s just who he was,” Burnett remarked, singing praises of the Vertigo actor.

For those unaware, Stewart, who passed away due to cardiac arrest and pulmonary embolism at the age of 89 on July 2, 1977, got his breakthrough in the 1932 Broadway show Carry Nation.

It is pertinent to mention that he also served in the United States army during World War II ahead of returning to his successful acting career.