Wayne Brady on how decision about his sexuality has made him a better parent

Wayne Brady says coming out as pansexual has made him a better parent.

The actor and comedian, who came out in 2023, reflected on the shift during a recent People interview, saying embracing his identity has brought clarity rather than disruption.

He also explained that his day-to-day life has not changed dramatically. He is neither suddenly dating nor living differently. Instead, he feels more grounded and at ease with himself.

Brady said the biggest change has been internal, for instance, feeling lighter and more honest. That sense of freedom has carried into every part of his life.

He went on to add that coming out has made him a better actor. It has helped him connect more deeply onstage and even made him a better parent. The father-of-one said being fully himself allows him to show up more openly and compassionately as a dad.

Brady shares a daughter, Maile Masako Brady, 22, with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

Additionally, he also hopes his decision helps others. Brady said he wants young people, especially Black and brown kids, to see that they do not have to hide who they are. He wants them to feel less shame and less pressure to stay silent.

Brady first spoke publicly about his sexuality in August 2023. At the time, he explained that pansexuality means attraction to people regardless of sex or gender. For him, it is about connecting with the person rather than labels.