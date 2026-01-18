Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom arrested in Las Vegas

Lamar Odom has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Court records show the former NBA star, 46, was taken into custody early Saturday, January 17. He was charged with DUI and cited for two traffic violations, per TMZ.

According to the records, Odom is accused of driving more than 41 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. He was also cited for an improper lane change or failing to maintain his lane. As of midday Saturday, he was still listed as being in custody.

Odom is scheduled to appear in a Nevada court on March 17.

The arrest comes amid Odom’s long and well-documented history with substance abuse. In 2013, People confirmed that he entered a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility one week after a DUI arrest in California. That case resulted in a plea deal.

Odom received three years of probation. He was ordered to complete a three-month alcohol education program and pay approximately $1,800 in fines and penalties.

In his 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom detailed the near-fatal overdose he suffered in 2015 at a Las Vegas brothel. He wrote that he overdosed on cocaine, alcohol, and cannabis. He said his heart stopped twice. He also suffered multiple seizures and strokes. His lungs collapsed. His kidneys failed. He was placed on life support and later transferred to a Los Angeles hospital, where he remained until January 2016.

Odom previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and won two NBA championships. He was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. He shares two children, Lamar Jr. and Destiny, with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales. His son Jayden died in 2006 at six months old from sudden infant death syndrome.