Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcome second child

Perrie Edwards has welcomed her second child.

The Little Mix singer, 32, and her partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 32, announced the birth of their baby girl on Saturday. Edwards shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white family photo.

The image shows the newborn resting on Edwards’ chest. Oxlade-Chamberlain and the couple’s 4-year-old son, Axel, are seen placing their hands gently on the baby.

Edwards revealed her daughter’s name in the caption. The couple named her Alanis Valentine.

Messages of support quickly followed, including Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwal, who said she was excited to meet the baby.

The couple first announced they were expecting their second child in September 2025. Edwards shared a black-and-white video on Instagram at the time confirming the pregnancy.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents for the first time in August 2021, when they welcomed their son.

Before announcing her second pregnancy, Edwards had spoken publicly about her experiences with pregnancy loss. In an August 2025 podcast interview, she said she had endured multiple miscarriages, both before and after Axel’s birth.

She described one loss during rehearsals for Little Mix’s final tour. She said she chose to keep it private at the time. Another pregnancy ended at 22 weeks, which she described as one of the most difficult moments of her life.