Photo: Gaten Matarazzo addresses important fans query about 'Stranger Things'

Gaten Matarazzo has addressed a lingering point of confusion among Stranger Things fans.

In a new chat with GQ Magazine, the actor opened up about what happened to Suzie, played by Gabriella Pizzolo, Dustin's long-distance girlfriend, as the hit Netflix series wrapped up with season 5.

Explaining why Suzie largely faded into the background, Matarazzo said it ultimately came down to the scope of the final season.

“I think it was just a matter of the season having so much ground to cover,” he began.

“And when we pick up in the beginning of season 5, it's already been a long chunk of time of Dustin not being in a very good place.”

The actor went on to suggest that Dustin’s emotional state likely affected his relationships, including his connection with Suzie.

“And if he's not really interacting with his friends in town, I doubt he put much emphasis on interacting with his long-distance girlfriend, which is shitty of him.

“In the height of his grief, I imagine that he was probably in a place where he may have called it off.”