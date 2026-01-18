Photo: Spencer Pratt recalls meeting Ryan Gosling before fame

Spencer Pratt has spoken candidly about his first encounter with Ryan Gosling.

While chatting with Us Weekly ahead of the release of his upcoming book The Guy You Loved to Hate, set to hit shelves on January 27, 2026, Pratt reflected on his early Hollywood days, including crossing paths with a then-aspiring Gosling.

Pratt recalled that he was a little older and attending USC when he met Gosling, and the two quickly fell into the same social circle.

“We hung out a lot,” he said, noting that some stories did not make it into the book out of precaution.

“We were a crew, and I think he learned a lot for his future roles from my posse.”

The reality TV alum also acknowledged that once his career shifted toward reality television, he became “less connected to the real Hollywood,” which he described as “a whole other tier.”

Nonetheless, he noted that major stars have found their way back into his orbit through his recent Palisades fire relief efforts.

During the same interview, Pratt also reminisced about spending time on major film sets thanks to family connections.

“My other close friend was the director [Jim Abrahams] son Joe Abrahams, so I was on the set of all the Hot Shots movies with Charlie Sheen when he was all buff. I walked on the set of Armageddon.”