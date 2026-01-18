Prince William barred from riding e-scooter at his own home!

Prince William is not allowed to ride an e scooter in his new abode, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales, who is often spotted getting across on his mobile scooter, will not be able to use it anymore now that he has moved to the Forest Lodge.

An insider revealed: “William used to love his e-scooter to get around the castle as there was no ban. But of course he’s more than happy and prepared to adhere to the rules on e-scooters in Windsor Great Park.”

This comes as William was spotted on his vehicle on a special episode of Reluctant Traveller docuseries on Apple TV+.

At the time, he told host and actor Eugene Levy: “My father spends a lot of time here but we don’t actually live in the castle.

“We come and use the castle for work and for meetings, and to see people. I’m always late so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time," the expert noted.

The Prince of Wales further continued: “I’m still regularly late, Eugene, anyway. I have managed to get myself a puncture this morning, which is quite amusing. That’s why I was going so slowly up the road.”