Is Sean Penn dating a guy?

No he's not. The speculation that the Hollywood star might be dating a man started circulating after he was recently seen holding hands with his 30-year-old girlfriend in Santa Monica, California.

Some people assumed he was dating a man because Valeria Nicov has an athletic build. Such assumptions are often made about celebrities with strong builds.

Sean Penn, 65, with his girlfriend Valeria Nicov, 30

The 65-year-old US actor is reported to have started dating Valeria Nicov, an Eastern European from Moldova, in 2024.

She was not married or famously linked to anyone before she started dating Sean Penn. According to some reports, she is friends with French actress Camille Razat, who plays Camille in the Netflix show Emily in Paris.

Notably, Valeria appeared in indie films and TV shows, including a small role in Emily in Paris.