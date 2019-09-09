Miley Cyrus moves in with Kaitlynn Carter only weeks after split from Liam Hemsworth?

After coming out in the open that she is calling it quits with husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has moved reportedly moved in with her rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.



The grapevine is abuzz with news that the 'Wrecking Ball' star is living with Kaitlynn Carter at the Hidden Hills area in Los Angeles since last week.

"You never spot one without the other at the home. The couple was seen moving into a home last week in the same gated community as the Kardashians, The Weekend and Drake who they now live very close to," a source told Hollywood Life.

While the two women have not affirmed that they are indeed seeing each other, they have been constantly spotted together.

Miley split with former husband Liam Hemsworth on August 10 this year. The news came hours before photographs surfaced of the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker making out with Kaitlynn in Italy.