Liam Hemsworth’s family is hoping he doesn’t go back to Miley Cyrus

After the hottest couple in Hollywood Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth called it quits on their marriage earlier this week, the buzz is now suggesting that the latter’s family is not rooting for a patch up.

The fiasco encircling their split took ugly turns after intimate photos of the ‘Wrecking Ball’ hit maker with Kaitlynn Carter made rounds on the internet, after which Liam’s family has their fingers crossed that the Aussie heartthrob does not look back at his recurrent history with the starlet.

A source revealed to The Sun that as Liam used the term ‘separated’ instead of ‘divorced’ while announcing the split there may be chance of the two riding through rough waters and reuniting, which, the ‘Hunger Games’ actor’s family is hoping against.

"They think Liam should cut Miley off and can’t stand the idea of them getting back together. Nobody wants that. They think it’s been on and off so many times that everyone worries about him getting sucked back into the relationship and getting his heart broken again. It’s been toxic for way too long. They’re not meant to be together," said the source.



On the other hand, the ‘Hannah Montana’ actor dropped a new song amid the debacle throwing hints at her relationship with Liam with some of the lyrics going as follows:

"Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed. I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights, But it’s time to let it go. Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust. Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”