Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after six months of marriage!

Hollywood's power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to call it quits after just six months of their marriage.



The duo that has been together for the last ten years are headed to a split, their representatives confirmed to E! News.

The devastating news has come as a major shock to Cyrus and Hemsworth's fans.

Revealing as to what led the couple to call it quits, Elle said, "They had been struggling for a while, but distance and different career priorities ultimately led them to drift apart,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

“They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven’t felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year,” E!‘s source said. “It’s been a rough year.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot at the end of December in a small wedding at Cyrus’ Nashville home.

The source further went on to add, "The two have been spending a lot of time apart. While Liam is more focused on a more simplified lifestyle while Miley has been preparing for a new wave of her music career. She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart.”

Apparently, the duo has not ended it on a bad note.

"Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn’t a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently.”

'The Wrecking Ball' singer's representative in the initial statement said, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Meanwhile, when Hemsworth was asked to comment on his split with Cyrus, he said, "You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it, mate."