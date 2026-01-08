How Pedro Pascal 'broke' while filming 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Pedro Pascal's costar reveals injury caused during 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Pedro Pascal didn’t fare well against an X-Man.

During his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on January 7, Alan Cumming told the host that he hurt Pedro while filming Avengers: Doomsday and the Last of Us star had to go home.

"What was funny was my first scene with Pedro, he hurt his neck and had to go home. So I broke Pedro," he said.

"Did you hurt his neck?" asked Kimmel. "Were you fighting with him at the time?”

But Cumming, who leaked this detail in May and made headlines, played coy this time aroun, saying, "No, I wasn’t fighting, no. I was just sort of… being."

Kimmel pressed on, asking if he was fighting alongside the Fantastic Four star.

Cumming burst out laughing and said, "You’re trying to get me into trouble again."

"No, no, it wasn’t. We were just together in a scene. And I wasn’t fighting! But he’s got these long arms and everything, so it’s quite complicated."

He also added that neither his Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler nor Pedro’s Reed Richards, was using his powers in the scene.

"I do have a tail, but I didn’t have my tail on at the time. And Pedro didn’t have his arms on either," he said.

Revealing how the Game of Thrones heartthrob fixed his neck, Cumming added, "He got cupped! Do you know that thing, the cupping? He showed me a couple of nights later at the hotel."

Pedro Pascal made his MCU debut with the Fantastic Four: First Steps this year.