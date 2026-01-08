Mia Goth makes shocking confession about stealing things
Mia Goth shed light on her integrity and how she has evolved over the years
Mia Goth has made a surprisingly candid confession about her teenage years.
In a new interview with W Magazine, the Frankenstein star revealed that she regularly shoplifted as a teenager.
However, she confessed that one accident made her stop.
“When I was about 14, I stole a meatball sandwich from Costa, a café in London,” Goth recalled.
“When I put it in my oven to heat it up, I got a scar.”
The actress admitted the thefts went far beyond food.
“I stole so much stuff,” she said.
“There was a time when everything I was wearing — my headband, earrings, tights, shoes, and everything in between — was stolen.”
Nonetheless, her streak came to an end after getting caught stealing perfume.
“And then I got caught… and I stopped,” she added.
“I will lie about pretty much anything if it means I’m going to get a job that I want,” Goth said bluntly.
“If you need me to horseback ride, speak Chinese, and tap-dance — funnily enough, those are lifelong passions of mine,” she joked before conclusion.
