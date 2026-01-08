Entertainment

Mia Goth makes shocking confession about stealing things

By The News Digital
January 08, 2026
Mia Goth has made a surprisingly candid confession about her teenage years.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the Frankenstein star revealed that she regularly shoplifted as a teenager. 

However, she confessed that one accident made her stop. 

“When I was about 14, I stole a meatball sandwich from Costa, a café in London,” Goth recalled.

“When I put it in my oven to heat it up, I got a scar.”

The actress admitted the thefts went far beyond food. 

“I stole so much stuff,” she said. 

“There was a time when everything I was wearing — my headband, earrings, tights, shoes, and everything in between — was stolen.”

Nonetheless, her streak came to an end after getting caught stealing perfume. 

“And then I got caught… and I stopped,” she added.

“I will lie about pretty much anything if it means I’m going to get a job that I want,” Goth said bluntly.

“If you need me to horseback ride, speak Chinese, and tap-dance — funnily enough, those are lifelong passions of mine,” she joked before conclusion.

