Tommy Lee Jones becomes 'dead man' after daughter Victoria’s sudden death

Tommy Lee Jones has reportedly raised serious concerns due to his shaky and unsteady appearance after his daughter Victoria’s sudden death.

For those unaware, the 79-year-old American actor’s daughter Victoria was found dead inside the Fairmont San Francisco on January 1. According to 911 audio, the 34-year-old may have succumbed to a drug overdose.

In recent photographs, which were taken in San Antonio, Jones can be seen relying on his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, as he walked with a limp.

An insider told Radar Online, "The man fans know just isn't there at the moment - grief has completely knocked him off balance. He's a ghost of himself, mentally and physically."

Jones has been spending more time away from the spotlight since the tragedy struck him and his family.

The source shared, “Tommy is devastated. He's always been resilient and self-contained, and prided himself on being the strong, silent type – on and off-screen."

"Some are saying he looks zombified in his eyes and movements, and there's fears he's now basically a dead man walking.”

“He's stepped back to grieve in private. But the impact of losing a child so late in life has drained him emotionally and physically,” stated the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Victoria worked with her father in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. She also made a cameo at the age of 11 in Men in Black II and had a role in an episode of One Tree Hill.