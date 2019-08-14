Halsey defends Miley Cyrus as trolls hold her bisexuality as cause of split with Liam Hemsworth

As news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth going their separate ways broke out merely months after they tied the knot, many were quick to jump in pointing fingers at the singer’s sexuality as the cause of the split.

While many social media users held the Disney star’s bisexuality as the root cause that cracked their marriage, acclaimed singer Halsey stepped forth defending Miley and clapping back at trolls.

The singer responding to a hateful tweet by a social media user said: “Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-)"

Earlier, Hemsworth had announced the split between the pair as he said: "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”

Over the weekend, Miley’s spokesperson also confirmed the news saying: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

