Alix Earle opens up about her mother's health: 'Hard for me'

Alix Earle has shared an update on her mother’s health ahead of her upcoming surgery.

The 25-year-old American internet personality posted a video on her TikTok account on January 7, 2026, in which she opened up about her return from a two-day trip around the world, revealing that her mother’s upcoming operation was on her mind the whole time.

Earle told her well-wishers, “I had a few cries.”

For those unaware, the Dancing with the Stars alum, who participated in the 34th season of the reality TV show, shared a video on TikTok on December 28, 2025, saying that she and her sister Ashtin were with their mother in the hospital to have a meeting with doctors.

At that time, she admitted that she was “going through something right now with her health.”

Earle quipped, “That day was honestly a little hard for me. This was also something we found out about while I was on Dancing with the Stars, so that was just another one of the things I was dealing with.”

She went on to admit that after her time on Dancing with the Stars ended, “a lot that happened in my personal life throughout the season that I am happy — I think — that I didn’t share for television.”

“I'm going to go see her, and I may or may not talk more about this this week. I just want to see how everything goes, and first of all, just be there for her,” Earle said in her recent video.