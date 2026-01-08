Alix Earle opens up about her mother's health: 'Hard for me'
Alix Earle shares recent update on her mother's health as she prepares for her upcoming surgery
Alix Earle has shared an update on her mother’s health ahead of her upcoming surgery.
The 25-year-old American internet personality posted a video on her TikTok account on January 7, 2026, in which she opened up about her return from a two-day trip around the world, revealing that her mother’s upcoming operation was on her mind the whole time.
Earle told her well-wishers, “I had a few cries.”
For those unaware, the Dancing with the Stars alum, who participated in the 34th season of the reality TV show, shared a video on TikTok on December 28, 2025, saying that she and her sister Ashtin were with their mother in the hospital to have a meeting with doctors.
At that time, she admitted that she was “going through something right now with her health.”
Earle quipped, “That day was honestly a little hard for me. This was also something we found out about while I was on Dancing with the Stars, so that was just another one of the things I was dealing with.”
She went on to admit that after her time on Dancing with the Stars ended, “a lot that happened in my personal life throughout the season that I am happy — I think — that I didn’t share for television.”
“I'm going to go see her, and I may or may not talk more about this this week. I just want to see how everything goes, and first of all, just be there for her,” Earle said in her recent video.
-
George Clooney spills secret behind argument free marriage with Amal
-
Harvey Weinstein's new request denied amid sexual assault conviction
-
Sophie Turner names jewellery she believes was her lucky charm for X-Men audition
-
Khloe Kardashian gets honest about bed rules: 'Only boy that's allowed'
-
David Tennant and wife Georgia Moffett formally change their last names
-
Paul Mescal gets candid about his 'animalistic' Shakespeare in 'Hamnet'
-
Kate Hudson responds after real-life son brands 'Song Sung Blue' 'all lies'
-
Kristin Cavallari reveals details of 'nasty fight' at home