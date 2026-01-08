'Bridgerton' star Katie Leung on being bullied while 'already insecure'
'Bridgerton' star Katie Leung got her start with the 'Harry Potter' films
Katie Leung faced serious bullying when she was cast as Cho Chang in Harry Potter.
Katie, 37, played Cho in the last five films of the series. She made he debut in the 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Harry’s crush who dates his competitor Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson).
The actress, who will soon be seen as lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton season 4, as asked in a new interview how she dealt with the hate she recieved.
"I don’t think I did," she told The Guardian. "It was overwhelming from the get-go. Being in the spotlight from that age, when you’re already insecure, was difficult, to say the least."
While Katie "was having a lot of fun" filming, she coudlen’t help but Google herself to see what was being said about her casting.
"At that age, you’re curious," she said. "I remember being very curious about what people were saying about me, and I was Googling myself. Nobody could have stopped me, because I was old enough to make up my own mind."
Regarding how she dealt with it, Katie Leung said she didn't, adding, "I think it just sat with me, and it affected me in ways like, 'Oh yeah, I made that decision because people were saying this about me.' It probably made me less outgoing. I was very self-aware of what was coming out of my mouth."
