Jen Shah reacts to THIS move by Emma Stone during her 2023 trial

Jen Shah has finally reacted to Emma Stone’s confession about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

For those unaware, the 52-year-old American TV personality opened up about Stone’s dedication, admitting that she was moved after learning that the Poor Things star and her brother waited outside a New York City courthouse just to see a glimpse of her in the "freezing cold" during her 2023 sentencing.

Shah was sent to prison for 6.5 years for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

In a statement sent through her representative, Chris Giovanni, to PEOPLE magazine, Shah confessed she became really emotional after getting to know Stone’s gesture.

She said, “My response? Wow, I'm genuinely so touched that Emma Stone, who I've admired for so long, took the time to wait out in the cold for me. That's just incredible.”

Shah went on to share her desire to meet the 37-year-old American actress and film producer one day and even suggested how their meeting could happen.

"I'd love the chance to thank her in person one day. Maybe we could even remake her iconic lip sync battle to DJ Khaled’s ‘All I Do Is Win.’ That would be Shahmazing!” she quipped, referring to Stone's viral appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2014.