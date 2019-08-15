Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split sparks infidelity and drug rumours

As Hollywood already appears to be shaken up following the news of recently married couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus calling it quits, the buzz about what caused problems between them, is startling fans even more.

As per the latest intel in the entire fiasco, the lovebirds who had been dating on and off for an extensive period before tying the knot last year in December, had decided to part ways earlier this week over allegations of drugs and infidelity.

However, that gossip was put to rest by People who cited an insider revealing that the real reason the two went separate ways was owing to Hemsworth’s attitude towards his wife in the marriage.

The publication revealed further that the 29-year-old ‘The Hunger Games’ star was dealing with mood swings and was not fond of the attention that the world gave towards their marriage.

On the other hand, the source further added that the 26-year-old ‘Wrecking Ball’ hit maker had put in all her efforts to save her marriage from falling and had even sought help from therapy.



After news of the split broke out, Cyrus was spotted with Kaitlynn Carter vacationing in Italy, which the insider states was to overcome her heartbreak and to put up a brave face in front of the world.