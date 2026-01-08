Chase Rice decides to take break from touring because of THIS

Chase Rice recently got candid and opened up about his decision to take a break from touring.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter took to his Instagram and posted a video, announcing that he is taking time off from touring after performing in his scheduled shows in 2026.

Sharing the reason behind his decision, Rice admitted the gruelling schedule has “exhausted” him.

Under a montage of clips from his shows, he began, "Alright everybody, I wasn't sure whether I was gonna talk about this or not but here we are. I've been touring for 13 years and I've lived a dream far greater than I could've ever expected. This isn't a goodbye thing or anything like that to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I'm exhausted."

The Eyes on You crooner added, “I haven't been able to be myself on stage in quite a while and really enjoy music and why I got into it in the first place. I love songs, I love living them, hearing stories from other people, and figuring out how to put that life into music.”

However, after 13 years of consistent touring, it is hurting Rice and that is why he has considered taking a pause for a while.

He explained, “I need to go live life so that I have more real experiences to write down. I won't be touring this year and it wasn't even really a decision, it was something I know that I just have to do for myself. A lot of artists do this all the time, but it's new for me so it's kind of a big deal in my life.”

“I've got a handful of shows this year, but it will not look like anything like what I've done the last 13 years of my life. I hope this year brings new experiences for me to put into songs that will make y'all happy. Until then, thanks for the ride,” Chase Rice concluded.