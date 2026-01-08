Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she did 'sad face' after SAG nominations
Jennifer Lawrence shares she did a 'sad face' in a group chat after the SAG nominations became public
The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced nominations, and Emma Stone was nominated, but her friend Jennifer Lawrence was not.
The latter explains her reaction to this on a podcast of Josh Horowitz, sharing, “We’re in a group chat, and she got nominated for a SAG today, and I did not."
In a playful jealousy, Jennifer shares, “I wrote ‘WHAT!’ and all her friends were like ‘Congratulations Emma,’ and I just do a sad face.”
However, this happened in a lighter mood as the Oscar winner joked, “Every time she tries to talk today, I’m like ‘Why are you not saying sorry. She’s been beating me for decades, but it’s an honor.”
Emma and Jennifer, meanwhile, have been close friends for a long time. But the latter's remarks illuminate the long-running online discussion comparing the two actresses.
Despite the friendly competition, the duo has remained close.
Emma offers an example of this in an interview with The New Yorker, stating how good an actor the Hunger Games star is.
"She just becomes it, like a child actor. The circumstance around you is real. Be in it. That’s what everybody wishes they could do," the actress previously shared.
It is worth noting that Emma was nominated for her performance in Bugonia.
