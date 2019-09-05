Princess Charlotte starts first day at school with Kate and William by her side

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton marked another significant feat in their family of five, as Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school on Thursday.

The four-year-old arrived on Thursday at the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea in London, with her hand clutched around Kate’s who held her schoolbag, while daddy Prince William and her brother Prince George walked alongside.

As the two royal children arrived at the private school that is costing the family $23,000 a year, wearing the uniforms required with Charlotte donning navy Mary Jane shoes from Amaia.

Kate radiated in a Michael Kors floral printed dress for her daughter’s big day at school as the adorable family stopped at the gate getting introduced by Helen Haslem, who heads the lower school.

This marks a special moment for the family, especially Kate, who missed the milestone previously two years ago for Prince George as she was down with morning sickness during pregnancy with Prince Louis.