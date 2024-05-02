Cher explains why she prefers dating younger men: 'They are bold'

Cher recently received a Rock Hall induction



Cher sparked controversy when she first started dating her boyfriend Alexander “A.E” Edwards in 2022, particularly over their four-decade age difference.

During her recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the 77-year-old superstar admitted that she finds it easier to date younger men over older men as the latter tend to find her intimidating.

“The reason I got with young men is because men my age are older – well now they’re all dead – but before, they were always terrified to approach me. And younger men – they were raised by women like me,” she explained.

Hence, the Hollywood superstar finds younger men more “bold” than men her own age.

Cher first met Edwards, 38, during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. They briefly broke up in May 2023, but rekindled their romance just a few months later.

Unsurprisingly, she has had to deal with many raised eyebrows, questioning the authenticity of their relationship.

In a series of tweets where she clapped back at naysayers, one particular tweet stood out. She declared, “Love doesn’t know math.”