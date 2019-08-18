Meghan Makle’s first photo with Kate Middleton was taken years before they met

The sister-in-law bond between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be going strong right now at the British royal family household but turns out the former was just as inspired by the latter as she is now.

In an old photo circulating of the former ‘Suits’ star, she can be seen posing with the Duchess of Cambridge long before she had even met her or Prince Harry.

The photo shows Meghan holding a copy of the U Magazine proudly showing off Kate on the cover.

Dating back to 2014, the photo shows the Duchess of Sussex donning a turtleneck sweater with hair tied in her distinctive low-bun style as she poses with the deputy editor of the magazine Denise Cash.



The photo was captured years before she met the love of her life Prince Harry in 2016 and in the photo, the former actor seemed to be entirely unaware that Kate would soon become her sister-in-law.

