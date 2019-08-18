close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 18, 2019

Meghan Makle’s first photo with Kate Middleton was taken years before they met

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 18, 2019

The sister-in-law bond between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be going strong right now at the British royal family household but turns out the former was just as inspired by the latter as she is now.

In an old photo circulating of the former ‘Suits’ star, she can be seen posing with the Duchess of Cambridge long before she had even met her or Prince Harry.

The photo shows Meghan holding a copy of the U Magazine proudly showing off Kate on the cover.

Dating back to 2014, the photo shows the Duchess of Sussex donning a turtleneck sweater with hair tied in her distinctive low-bun style as she poses with the deputy editor of the magazine Denise Cash.

The photo was captured years before she met the love of her life Prince Harry in 2016 and in the photo, the former actor seemed to be entirely unaware that Kate would soon become her sister-in-law. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment