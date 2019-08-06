Meghan Markle irks Kate Middleton fans for this reason

The latest Vogue issue appears to be causing quite a lot of turmoil for Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton’s fan don’t seem too pleased.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asking fans to send the names of people and causes that stand as a source of inspiration and are 'Forces for Change' on their official Instagram account, after Meghan's guest-edited Vogue cover which followed the same theme.

The couple announced they will follow 15 new accounts during August after unfollowing all their other accounts, including Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which is what irked the fans and followers of the latter pair.



Netizens took the opportunity to point out that Kate Middleton and Prince William would be a good force for change while some went as far as to outright insult Meghan by insisting that Duchess of Cambridge should have been chosen for the cover of Vogue.

Some social media users also condemned Meghan for not choosing the Queen for the cover or other women in professions like doctors and nurses.