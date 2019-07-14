Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle all smiles at Wimbledon final

Amidst continuous buzz of the two royal family Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle having rifts in their relationship, the two have stepped out quashing all claims as they cheered for Serena Willams during the Wimbledon’s final on Saturday.

The two royal beauties chatted and kept each other company throughout the match seated beside each other as they rooted for the star athlete in the Women’s Wimbledon Singles final in the Royal Box on Centre Court.





The two were spotted earlier this week as well with their hands full with their chipper and restless children as they cheered for their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William during a charity polo game.

Earlier, tabloids and entertainment portals had been abuzz claiming that the two ladies have had conflicts between them after they split from their joint charities a few months prior.