How Ryan Gosling changed Eva Mendes’ mind about marriage, kids

Eva Mendes has a ‘nonverbal agreement’ with Ryan Gosling that she would focus on the kids

Eva Mendes was never one to settle down and have children, that is, until she met her now-husband Ryan Gosling.

Speaking to People Magazine, the 50-year-old actress admitted that she never imagined her life turning out as it did.

“I don’t succumb to societal pressure,” she told the outlet, adding, ‘Whatever I want to do, I do.”

She then admitted, “I certainly didn’t think I’d have kids and be locked down,” referring to her young daughters, Esmerelda Amada, 9, and Amanda Lee, 8.

The Ghost Rider alum then credited her husband for changing her mind, saying, "So I’m really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff.”

After welcoming their children, Mendes began focusing on motherhood. She noted that leaving her acting career behind for her children’s sake was “the easiest decision” she’s ever made.

Previously, the mom-of-two reflected on how she and Gosling had a sort of “nonverbal agreement” that she would focus on the children while he focuses on his career.

“It was like a no-brainer,” she said during a March episode on the Today Show. “I’m so lucky, and I was like, if I could have this time with my children – and I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location. It takes you away.”