Kate Middleton is Meghan Markle's biggest support system amid her rift with Thomas Markle

Amidst the debacle surrounding Meghan Markle’s relationship with her estranged father Thomas Markle, it turns out that Kate Middleton has proven to be her biggest support system.

In the deathwatch of her father’s raging rhetoric to the media last year, Meghan reportedly leaned on her sister-in-law Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Writing for Vanity Fair, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed Kate had been a “pillar of support” for the former actress and essential for her wellbeing.

Despite rumors the two were going through a rift, the report claimed the Duchesses had instead a very good relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, decided to cut all relations-following her dad’s public betrayal, as revealed by a source close to the pair.

According to The Sun, the royal couple has no intention of letting Markle ever see his grandson Archie, who is nearly four months old now.



A source told the publication, “It’s a terribly sad situation but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn’t have an active relationship with her father anymore,”

“This was a decision she made some time ago and it is something she’s now coming to terms with,” the insider.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking for her but she to protect herself, her husband and her son,” the source continued.