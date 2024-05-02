Richard Tandy, 'Mr. Blue Sky' crooner dead at 76

Cause of Richard Tandy's death has not been revealed yet

Richard Tandy, known for lending his vocals to Mr Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra ELO, passed away at the age of 76.

Jeff Lyne, frontman of ELO, confirmed the death of the keyboardist in a social media post on Wednesday, May 1.

Taking his grief over Instagram, Lyne penned an emotional note that read, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy."

"He was a remarkable musician & friend, and I’ll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together," he added.

The group's co-founder then extended his condolences to the family of the late member, "Sending all my love to Sheila & the Tandy family."

Soon after the news was made public, Tandy’s fans rallied to the comment section to mourn his death.



One fan expressed, "Nooooo, he was one of my favorites. So sad."

Another fan added, "Very sad news. One of the greatest keyboardists. He was so capable of knowing exactly what a song needed and then delivering it. Deepest sympathies."

Meanwhile, a third fan raved over Tandy’s contribution to ELO, saying, "Richard was part of what made ELO great. R.I.P."

Additionally, the cause of Tandy’s untimely death has not been revealed yet, some sources claimed that the multi-instrumentalist was ill for several years, per Variety.