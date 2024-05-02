Dan Schneider takes legal action against ‘Quiet on Set’ for defamation

Dan Schneider admitted to being a 'bad leader' but strongly refuted the child abuse claims



Dan Schneider has filed a defamation lawsuit against the producers of the bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV for defamation.

In court documents obtained by People Magazine, the Nickelodeon producer, 58, “had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself.”

Schneider further gave a statement to People Magazine, opening up about his “mistakes” and “poor judgement” during his time on Nickelodeon.

“There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it,” he said.

However, he completely refuted all allegations of child sexual abuse against him, noting that he has “no choice but to take legal action against the people behind it,”

He expressed, “In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted.”

He continued, “I owe it to myself, my family, and the many wonderful people involved in making these shows to set the record straight.”