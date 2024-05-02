Olivia Rodrigo declares love for Louis Partridge in ‘So American?’

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have been romantically linked since October 2023

Is love no longer embarrassing for Olivia Rodrigo?

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old took the stage in Dublin to deliver a live performance of her song, So American, for the first time.

However, Rodrigo seemingly made a subtle change to the lyrics as a nod to her beau, Louis Partridge.

While the studio version includes the line “I don’t wanna assume this stuff / But ain’t it love?/ Think I’m in love,” Rodrigo altered it during the live performance to, “’Cause I’m in love.”

Unsurprisingly, Partridge, 20, was in the audience as Rodrigo snuck in her declaration of love.



The young lovebirds were first romantically linked back in October 2023.

However, they have kept their relationship away from the public eye, with Partridge explaining to British Vogue in March, “There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head.”

He said about Rodrigo, “I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her.”