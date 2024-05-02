Dua Lipa shares how she 'uses criticism' for success

The key to Dua Lipa's success—that is, paying attention to what her detractors have to say—was recently revealed!



The Levitating hitmaker discussed how she has handled criticism from the public over the years in an interview that aired on the May 1, 2024, episode of Apple Music 1, which was hosted by Zane Lowe.

"I think everything comes in stages and waves," the 28-year-old singer told Lowe.

"There can be a moment where people really love you and you feel so supported and you're like, 'Oh, this is great.' Especially in the beginning. I was doing interviews and people were like, 'How do you deal with hate?' And I'm like, 'I don't get any hate. It's great.' And then that changed really quickly," she added.



The Illusion crooner also talked about the backlash she faced after taking home the 2019 Grammy for Best New Artist.

"There was people online being like, 'She's not deserving of it. She's got no stage presence. She can't do this. She's not well-equipped to, she's not even ... She won't be here next year,'" the pop star recalled.

"There was a lot of that. That fueled me in a way," Dua Lipa stated adding how she does not "use criticism as this revenge.”