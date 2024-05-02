Andy Cohen shares his two cents on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ production pause

Andy Cohen believes that the Vanderpump Rules cast and crew is getting a much-needed break.

“We used to do this all the time with the Housewives,” explained Cohen, who is not a producer on the show. “We would say, ‘You know what, let’s put cameras down for four or five months and come back to them.'”

He continued, “And they will have lived life and things will be different.”

Previously, insiders told Page Six that the showrunners found it best that the cast needed “a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons” in the wake of Scandoval.

Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss, while he was dating girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, became public knowledge in March 2023.

Rather than filming in the summer, the cameras picked up soon after the scandal.

Some of the Scandoval drama played out in Season 10 but it consumed most of Season 11, which is currently on air.

Cohen thinks it’s “great” that producers decided to give the cast a break.

“I think that, you know, I was talking to Ariana [Madix] about this on the after-show last night,” Cohen said.

“I was saying, people do forget, especially as it relates to Ariana — who was the one cheated on — people forget that we picked up cameras like three months after she found out about that affair,” he explained. “So, that’s why she’s still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that.”