BTS J Hope receives exciting news amid military service

BTS sensation J Hope earns a swift rise in rank amid military services

J Hope has soared to new heights with his outstanding performance in the military services.

According to reports from various outlets on May 1, the BTS sensation has added another achievement to his long list of credits by earning an early promotion: from Corporal to Sergeant in the military, as confirmed by the Camp Soldier Star Application App.

Initially slated for promotion in July, the Arson crooner’s exceptional service led to an earlier advancement in the rank.

It is pertinent to note that the 30-year-old rapper and songwriter enlisted in the services on April 18, 2023, at the Army A Division Recruit Training Center in Gangwon Province and received his promotion within one year.

As a Sergeant, J-Hope's duties include training juniors at the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju.



Additionally, expected to be discharged from military service in October 2024, J-Hope and the rest of the BTS members are anticipated to reunite in 2025 following their respective releases from military duty.

Despite their military commitments, the BTS members continue to entertain their fans with their music.

Recently, J-Hope dropped new music alongside a docu-series titled HOPE ON THE STREET in March.