Prince Harry 'reaches out' to royal family behind Meghan Markle's back

Prince Harry is reportedly willing to push his grievances aside to reunite with estranged family.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK for celebration of 10 years of Invictus Games next week, and it is expected he will be paying a brief visit to his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

However, there’s still uncertainty around his potential reaching out to Prince William, as a source revealed the warring brothers “haven’t had a real conversation in years”.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a second insider affirmed, “The brothers haven’t spoken [but] there is potential for that. [Harry] would be more than happy [to].”

They also claimed the Spare author attempted to contact the royal family in a bid to invite them for a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Tensions have been at an all time high between Harry and William after the former decided to call time on his position in the royal family alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The couple went on to disparage the Firm on several occasions since then, leading to brewing animosity between the two parties.