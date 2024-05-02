Steve Martin praises 'star studded‘ season 4 OMITB cast

Steve Martin says upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building' could be the best of all

Steve Martin dished out on the cast of Only Murders in the Building season four.

People reported on Wednesday, May 1, that the Father of the Bride comedian described the upcoming season's lineup as "it’s star-studded."

The 78-year-old actor, who teamed up with Selena Gomez and Martin Short to portray the unlikely trio in the show, reflected on the new season in the pipeline, saying, "We think it could be one of our best seasons."

"Although they’re all flawless," he raved about previous seasons amid the filming of the fourth season in New York City.

In the past, Only Murders in the Building has been graced with stunning guest appearances, including Meryl Streep, Paul Ridd, Jane Lynch, Jesse Williams, Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, and more.

For season four, the comedy crime fiction will feature new characters portrayed by Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon and Zach Galifianakis.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether Martin’s remarks were meant for the existing cast or new names, which have yet to be unveiled ahead of season four.

In addition to the previously announced cast, the Devil Wears Prada star and Rudd are returning to the series for the upcoming season.