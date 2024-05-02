Steve Martin reveals big news regarding 'Only Murders In the Building' season 4

For Only Murders in the Building, Hulu has huge things in store. This past week, Steve Martin declared that the group was about halfway through filming and that the next season 4 cast would be "star-studded."



As production for Only Murders in the Building's fourth season begins, Steve Martin believes viewers have a lot to look forward to.

"We think it could be one of our best seasons,” he adds. “Although they're all flawless."

The Hollywood Reporter was informed by showrunner John Hoffman that the fourth season will delve into the concept of "consequences."

“I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it,” he said.

“That’s a challenging line to walk, and sometimes you have to face it in that way,” he continued. “So, the podcast and everything else that’s happened, and what it all means, and what it could have been meaning all along. That’s a really interesting world to look at for these three who stepped in that way.”

Martin also revealed that season 4 of the show will experience the return of Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd as well as a new cast of characters that includes Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis and Molly Shannon.