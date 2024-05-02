'Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung eye new drama

Kim Soo Hyun and Yoo Jae Myung in talks to star in new drama 'Knock Off'

Yoo Jae Myung, who played a prominent role in Netflix’s comedy crime fiction Vincenzo, is in discussions to cast with Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun in new drama.

Soompi reported on Wednesday, May 1, that Myung’s agency, ACE FACTORY, gave an update on the possibility of the two starring together.

"Yoo Jae Myung is currently in talks to appear in 'Knock Off,' and the outlook is favourable," they stated.

For the unversed, earlier in March, Soo Hyun’s agency revealed that the actor, 36, was tapped to star in the upcoming drama.

Additionally, Knock Off will be led under the directorial talent of Park Hyun Suk. The director has previously gave some hit dramas, including Forest of Secrets 2, Song of the Bandits, Uncontrollably Fond and more.

If Myung is confirmed to feature in Knock Off, it will be marked as a reunion of the actor with the director. They both previously worked together in Song of the Bandits and Forest of Secrets.

Though details of the upcoming drama have been kept under wraps, it is said to be chronicled as a black comedy. In addition, the series is in negotiation to be released through a streaming platform.