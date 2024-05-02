‘Senna’ first teaser hits the gas on Netflix

Senna stars Gabriel Leone to play the iconic F1 driver Ayrton Senna

Senna, Netflix’s F1 biopic, ignited the anticipation ahead of its release with its first teaser.

The global video streaming platform unveiled the first sneak peek of the biopic on Tuesday, April 30, captivating the audience from the beginning to the end.

The upcoming show features Gabriel Leone as the legendary driver, Ayrton Senna, recreating his historic victory at the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos.

That race was challenging as Senna was mostly stuck in sixth gear after he metalled to the pedal. But what made it even more significant was that he won for the first time in his hometown, Sau Paulo.

The teaser offered glimpses into Senna’s emotional state during the race, with flashbacks chronicling a series of experiences and thoughts on and off the racetrack,

This was Senna’s breakthrough race, which led him to the point in his career that he cherished before passing away in 1994.

In addition to Leone, The Gentlemen’s Kaya Scodelario, Alice Wegmann, Camila Mardila, Hugo Bonemar, Nicolas Cruz, Susan Riberio, and more joined by the international cast has rounded up the lineup of Senna.

Netflix has yet to unveil the release date of Senna until then have a look at the official teaser below:



