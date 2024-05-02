Paul Auster, renowned novelist, passes away at 77

The New York Trilogy and 4 3 2 1 author Paul Auster, a well-known novelist and screenwriter, died at the age of 77.



On Tuesday, April 30, he passed away at his Brooklyn home from complications related to lung cancer, as reported by The New York Times and BBC News, among other sites.

His friend Jacki Lyden, who called Auster a "writer's writer" who captured "every facet of loss, loneliness, and the joys and sorrows of a life in words," verified the news.

She claimed that the novelist's relevance to his audience stemmed from the aforementioned quality.

"He never lost touch with human suffering, and connectedness, and it made him the beloved writer he has become," she added.

Paul Auster created the acclaimed New York Trilogy, which saw its breakthrough with the publication of City of Glass in 1985.

As he gradually loses sight of himself, the writer in his novel assumes the persona of a detective and delves into the realm of sleuthing, according to the Times.