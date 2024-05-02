'Masters of the Universe' reveals global theatrical release date

A release date has finally been set for the eagerly anticipated live-action Masters of the Universe movie. The Mattel movie is scheduled to open in theatres worldwide on June 5, 2026, according to Amazon MGM.



The film will follow, according to its synopsis, “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Directed by Travis Knight, the screenplay was written by Chris Butler. Producing are Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films and Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists.

In 1982, Mattel debuted a line of action figures under the Masters of the Universe trademark. The popular animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe followed in 1983. The development of a Masters film has a lengthy history in Hollywood, having moved from Sony to Netflix to Amazon to MGM.

At any given point, multiple directors have been involved, including David Callaham, Aaron, and Adam Nee, who wrote the first draft of the Amazon MGM film.

June 2026 also sees the release of Toy Story 5, as well as a Universal picture starring the Daniels brothers from Everything Everywhere All at Once.