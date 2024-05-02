Taylor Swift responds to viral ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ fan theory

Taylor Swift appeared to have dropped a clue about her 11th studio album, which fans have been speculating about.

A popular internet personality, Patty Eminger, took to Instagram, following the release of The Tortured Poets Department, suggesting how it connects with Swift’s previous album, Midnights.

“The first lyric from the first song on the album Fortnight reflects the last song on Midnights,” he said of TTPD’s lead single.

Eminger then pointed out that the final lyric in Hits Different, which closes out a bonus version of Swift’s 2022 album, in which she sings, “Is that your key in the door / Is it OK? / Is it you? / Or have they come to take me away?”

He added that Fortnight began with, “I was supposed to be sent away / But they forgot to come and get me.”

The Grammy-winning musician “liked” the post, seemingly cosigning the speculation about the two songs being connected.

“The album is just pure mania and I heard someone describe it as ‘Tolerate It’ on meth and I was like, ‘Perfect, just what I wanted,’” Eminger concluded with a laugh.