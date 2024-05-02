Taylor Swift seems embarrassed by Travis Kelce’s ‘Viva Las Vegas’ chant again

Travis Kelce infamously chanted 'Viva Las Vegas' after his Super Bowl 2024 victory



Taylor Swift seemingly got the ick from boyfriend Travis Kelce’s antics at Patrick Mahomes ’charity event, as deciphered by lip reader Jackie Gonzales.

The international pop sensation, 34, seemingly got flashbacks to the Super Bowl 2024, after Kelce shouted “Viva Las Vegas” to express his excitement.

Gonzales – a deaf actress who appeared on Squid Game: The Challenge – took to her Instagram to share her interpretation of what Swift said to Mahomes in reaction, noting in the caption that “Lip reading is not a reliable from of communication” and that “all statements are alleged.”

“That again,” Swift appears to say, per Gonzales.

“I can’t do it,” she added, shaking her head in embarrassment.



This was the second time the NFL superstar, 34, publicly and unabashedly chanted “Viva Las Vegas,” the first time being on national television after the Cheifs’ Super Bowl win, which Swift attended.

Clips circulating social media at the time showed Swift similarly cringe at the spectacle.

Fans, however, were amused, with several noting that “if u can’t make me cringe and laugh sometimes u aint the one for me.”